Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $109.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after acquiring an additional 780,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 894,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Stock Up 1.9 %

Insperity stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Insperity has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

