International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IMAQ remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 913. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Media Acquisition stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of International Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

