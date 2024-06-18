International Paper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 23,530 call options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the typical volume of 11,170 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 3,099,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,678. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

