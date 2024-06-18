Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $433.47

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $433.47 and last traded at $433.07, with a volume of 70078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

