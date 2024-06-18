Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BSJS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. 67,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,571. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

