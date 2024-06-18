Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.40

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 6123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 194.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 123,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 142,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.