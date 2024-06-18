Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Investar Trading Up 0.7 %

ISTR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Investar had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Investar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Investar’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Investar by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Investar in the third quarter worth $149,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Investar in the first quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

