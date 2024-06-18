Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DocuSign (DOCU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2024 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – DocuSign had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – DocuSign had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/7/2024 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.1 %

DOCU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 1,573,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Get DocuSign Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,779. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.