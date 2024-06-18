Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 4.3%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 2,267,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,648,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.