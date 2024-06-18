iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.04

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.04 and last traded at $65.04, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

