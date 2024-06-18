iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.62

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 243076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

