iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.21

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 3109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

