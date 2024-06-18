iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $92,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,162,574 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.