iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.84

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.84 and last traded at $97.83, with a volume of 7440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
