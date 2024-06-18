iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.84

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.84 and last traded at $97.83, with a volume of 7440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

