iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.42. Approximately 48,072 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $56.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 2,565.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,018,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 133.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF

