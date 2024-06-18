iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 13.8% in May

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. 663,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
