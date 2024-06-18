iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.01 and last traded at $70.01. 8,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 38,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.