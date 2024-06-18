iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,953. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

