iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $298.78

Jun 18th, 2024

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $298.78 and last traded at $298.36, with a volume of 456205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $164,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 508,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

