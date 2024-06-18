iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $438,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $4,939,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 244,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,568. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

