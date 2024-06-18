Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $35,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,383,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,267,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,889,000.

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 2,421,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,865. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

