Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,500 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 894,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.52. 371,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.73. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $212.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

