JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Stock Price Up 1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.69 and last traded at $87.69. Approximately 2,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 32,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,294,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

