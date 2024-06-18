JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $39.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

MIRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,798 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

