JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.74. The company has a market capitalization of $565.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

