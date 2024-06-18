Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Boosts Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 4.27.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

