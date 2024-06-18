Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. 262,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,695. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

