Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. 135,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,715. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

