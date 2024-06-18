Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $2.24 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 541.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the quarter. United States Steel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 250,311 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 1,132.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 276,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,895. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.