Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $713,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:COKE traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,007.01. 7,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,595. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,048.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $920.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $880.64.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
