Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Increases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Saia were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,655,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $447.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.35 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.68 and a 200-day moving average of $484.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.41.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

