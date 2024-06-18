Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $531,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.63 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.97.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.