Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $820,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,803 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.59. 534,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.41 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

