Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases 650 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock remained flat at $211.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. 200,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.35 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

