Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Raises Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in F5 were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Trading Up 0.6 %

FFIV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.76. 154,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

