Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $658,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

