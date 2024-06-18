Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.02. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.74 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

