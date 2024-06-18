Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.46. 120,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,762. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.