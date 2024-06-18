Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.16 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $479.23 million and $24.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00040823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

