Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 273.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.