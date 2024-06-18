Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOYJF opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.88.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

