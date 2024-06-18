Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.0 days.
Kemira Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOYJF opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.88.
About Kemira Oyj
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kemira Oyj
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.