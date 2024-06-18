Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

