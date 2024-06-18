Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in May

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 354,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 324,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

