Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.17

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 7650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $572.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

About Kinnevik

(Get Free Report)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.