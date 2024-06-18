Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.17

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 7650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Kinnevik Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $572.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.
About Kinnevik
Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinnevik
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.