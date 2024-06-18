KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,110,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $853.63. 86,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $731.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $856.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

