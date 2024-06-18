Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KGS opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,544,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.