KuCoin Token Price Down 2.4% This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $935.56 million and $1.31 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $9.78 or 0.00015032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 143,142,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,642,961 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

