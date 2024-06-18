Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after buying an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

