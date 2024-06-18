L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $222.14. 253,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,660. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $226.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.96 and a 200-day moving average of $211.27.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,588,883. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

