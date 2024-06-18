LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Purchases 152 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $149.98. 1,594,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.22. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

